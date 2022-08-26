YouTube
    Haryana: 6 members of a family found dead

    Ambala, Aug 26: Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in a village near Ambala city on Friday morning, police said.

    The deceased were identified as Sukhwinder Singh (34), his wife Reena (28), their daughters Aashu (5) and Jassi (7), his father Sangat Singh (65), mother Mahindro Kaur (60), they said.

    Station House Officer (Naggal) Manish Kumar said some locals from Balana village informed police about the incident in the morning and they rushed to the spot.

    While Sukhwinder was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room, the other family members were lying unconscious, he said.

    They were taken to the civil hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said

    Police said a suicide note from Sukhwinder was also recovered from the spot.

    In the note, Sukhwinder, who worked at a private company in Yamunanagar, alleged that two officials of the company were forcing him to give Rs 10 lakhs which he could not arrange, they said.

    He also mentioned the names of the two officials in the note, they said.

    Police suspect that Sukhwinder poisoned his family before hanging himself.

    The reason behind the deaths will get cleared after the post-mortem examination, they said.

    Further investigation is underway, they added.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
    X