YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uttarakhand: 15 year old boy falls into river, dies while taking selfie

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Uttarkashi, Aug 24: A teenager died on Tuesday after falling into the Bhagirathi river while taking a selfie, police said.

    Uttarakhand: 15 year old boy falls into river, dies while taking selfie
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred near Joshiyada barrage when a teenager named Manish Uniyal slipped and fell into the river while trying to click a selfie with his mobile phone, police said, news agency PTI reported.

    Teen gets electrocuted after climbing train to take selfieTeen gets electrocuted after climbing train to take selfie

    The 15-year-old was alive when he was pulled out of the river by State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) divers.

    He was unconscious when he was brought ashore but was declared dead by doctors at the hospital, police said.

    Uniyal was a resident of Bamangaon.

    Comments

    More dehradun News  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand dead

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X