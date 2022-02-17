Watch: Bappi Lahiri gets this heartfelt tribute from ITBP constable

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: Tributes poured in from all quarters following the death of legendary music composer, Bappi Lahiri on February 16. The social media is filled with condolences as well.

Bappi da's doctor Deepak Namjoshi said that the music composer and singer passed away due to multiple health issues.

While many continue to pay tributes here is a heartfelt one from an ITBP constable for Bappi da. He sings one of Bappi Lahiri's most famous songs, Dil Mein Ho Tum.

ITBP shared on its official handle the song and wrote, Dil Mein Ho Tum. Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:43 [IST]