YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chhattisgarh: ITBP constable booked for molesting woman passenger in train

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Aug 25: A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was arrested in Raipur for allegedly molesting and intimidating a woman in a train, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday.

    The incident took place in a coach of the Chhattisgarh Express on Tuesday, he said. Constable Bhupendra Singh (41) allegedly molested the woman passenger in the train and when she resisted his move, he intimidated and abused her, the official said.

    Chhattisgarh: ITBP constable booked for molesting woman passenger in train

    Pvt school principal held on molestation charges in AmethiPvt school principal held on molestation charges in Amethi

    Based on the victim's complaint, the GRP arrested the accused on Wednesday after the train reached Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, he said. A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. The accused, a native of Uttarakhand, was posted in the ITBP's 41st battalion and deployed in Maoist-hit Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, he said.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    itbp constable woman train molestation chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X