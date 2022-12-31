Amit Shah in Mandya, as BJP focuses on Old Mysuru region for 2023 polls

Never worried about India-China border as ITBP is guarding our border: Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

Amit Shah said the Government of India is planning to provide 100 days for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to spend time with their family at their headquarters.

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that no one can encroach even an inch of our land when the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) are guarding the borders.

Speaking at the inauguration of newly constructed buildings of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) here in Karnataka's Devanhalli region, Amit Shah said they guard our borders in harsh conditions and that the title of 'Himaveer' for them is bigger than Padma Sri and Padma Vibhushan.

"We cannot even imagine how they guard our borders in minus 42 degree Celsius temperature. This can happen only with a strong willpower and supreme degree of patriotism. The ITBP works in the odd geographical conditions in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said after inaugurating the Central Detective Training Institute of the ITBP here.

Among all the central armed police forces, the ITPB works in the most odd weather conditions, he pointed out.

"I am always assured and never worry at all about the Indo-China border when our ITBP soldiers are patrolling or camping because no one there can encroach even an inch of our land," the Home Minister said.

He also said the Government of India is planning to provide 100 days for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to spend time with their family at their headquarters.

"This is necessary from a human point of view," Shah added.

The Home Minister also told the gathering that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power at the Centre it improved the housing and health facilities of the CAPF.

He also underlined systemic and systematic reform should be a continuous process and hence it is important to draw strategies based on the research work.

He pointed out that the responsibility to carry out research work on behalf of the entire police of the country and the Central Armed Police Forces lies on BPR&D.

Cooperation between the institutions, organising seminars, learning from best practices and challenges, make the police relevant, Shah said.

The Home Minister emphasised upon coordination between police of different states in India where the Law and Order is a state subject.

In India, coordination and cooperation is necessary because law and order is a state subject with cultural diversity. However, criminals too have cultural diversity because they too are part of the culture, and pose different kinds of challenges, Shah said.