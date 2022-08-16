Six ITBP jawans killed after bus carrying 39 personnel falls into gorge in J&K
Srinagar, Aug 16: Six ITBP personnel died while many, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.
He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries.Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.
#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt
The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room here.