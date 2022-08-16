India
    Six ITBP jawans killed after bus carrying 39 personnel falls into gorge in J&K

    Srinagar, Aug 16: Six ITBP personnel died while many, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

    The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

    Image courtesy: ANI

    He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries.Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.

    The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room here.

