Kolkata's iconic double-decker bus set to return to West Bengal roads in new avatar

COVID-19: Bus services between TN-Karnataka vice versa cut due to want of passengers

Bus strike: Transport services hit across Karnataka as employees go on strike

Six ITBP jawans killed after bus carrying 39 personnel falls into gorge in J&K

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Aug 16: Six ITBP personnel died while many, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries.Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.

#WATCH Injured ITBP personnel rushed to a hospital in Anantnag, J&K



6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, several injured after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and 2 Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/7QjiswkUnt — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room here.