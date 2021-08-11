WATCH: ITBP personnel rescue man trapped in Himachal’s Kinnaur landslide

Jo 'bole so nihaal’: How people motivated the ITPB rescue people in Uttarakhand

Shimla, Aug 11: A team of ITBP personnel rescued a man trapped in the debris of a landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

One person was killed and over 40 others were feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

#WATCH | ITBP personnel rescue a man trapped in the debris of a landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh



As per the state govt's latest information, nine people have been rescued & one person has died. Search operation is underway pic.twitter.com/NZ46tpg1Se — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.

The landslide occurred at around 11.50 am in Chaura village in Kinnaur, the officials said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that there are reports that 50-60 people are trapped under the debris, but the exact number was not known.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has talked to him and the topmost priority as of now is to rescue those trapped under the debris and provide them the best possible treatment.

Thakur said a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and several other vehicles were buried under the debris.

The driver and the conductor of the bus and two other persons have been rescued, he added.

He said the driver and the conductor have sustained injuries and they are not in a position to tell the exact number of the passengers who were on the bus.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the local police reached the spot for carrying out the rescue operation, Thakur said.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 16:11 [IST]