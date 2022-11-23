ITBP ASI Pharmacist recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 24 posts; Details here

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 3,40,000, check posts and other details

New Delhi, Nov 23: ITBP ASI Pharmacist Recruitment 2022 : Today is the last day to apply for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist). ITBP has issued short notice for ASI Pharmacist in Group C (Non-Gazetted) on temporary basis likely to be permanent. A total of 24 Posts available.

Educational Qualification:

Pass in the senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with Physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognised board or equivalent. Diploma in Pharmacy from any institute of or recognised by the centre or state government.

West Central Railway recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, pay scale

Age Limit :

Minimum Age : 18 Years.

Maximum Age : 25 Years.

ITBP ASI Salary

Level -5 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300/- (as per 7th CPC).

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

How to Apply

Go to the official website of ITBP- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on the link to apply for ITBP ASI Recruitment in the Recruitment section.

Click on the option of Registration or Login

Fill all the information asked in the application form

Pay the application fee according to your category and submit the application form.

After successful submission of the application form, you should take a print out of it.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 16:44 [IST]