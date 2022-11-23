ITBP ASI Pharmacist recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 24 posts; Details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 23: ITBP ASI Pharmacist Recruitment 2022 : Today is the last day to apply for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (Pharmacist). ITBP has issued short notice for ASI Pharmacist in Group C (Non-Gazetted) on temporary basis likely to be permanent. A total of 24 Posts available.

    Educational Qualification:

    Pass in the senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with Physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognised board or equivalent. Diploma in Pharmacy from any institute of or recognised by the centre or state government.

    Age Limit :

    Minimum Age : 18 Years.
    Maximum Age : 25 Years.

    ITBP ASI Salary

    Level -5 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 29,200 - Rs. 92,300/- (as per 7th CPC).

    Application Fee

    Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

    How to Apply

    • Go to the official website of ITBP- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
    • Click on the link to apply for ITBP ASI Recruitment in the Recruitment section.
    • Click on the option of Registration or Login
    • Fill all the information asked in the application form
    • Pay the application fee according to your category and submit the application form.
    • After successful submission of the application form, you should take a print out of it.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 16:44 [IST]
