'Delhi may get relief from pollution after Nov 5': Safar chief

Voting for MCD elections in Delhi to be held on December 04, results on December 07

Delhi AQI now 'severe plus' at 472; Noida shuts schools

UIDAI unveils new chatbot ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ for better resident experience

ITBP recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, registration begins on Nov 23

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 04: ITBP recruitment 2022: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for constable and tradesman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site.

The registration process will begin on November 23 and will end on December 22, 2022.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 287 posts for Constable Tradesman (Male) and 41 for Constable Tradesman (Female).

Vacancy Details

Constable (Tailor): 18 posts

Constable (Gardener): 16 posts

Constable (Cobbler): 31 posts

Constable (Safai Karamchari): 78 posts

Constable (Washerman): 89 posts

Constable (Barber): 55 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have Class 10 certificate from a recognised Board for all the disciplines.

Chhattisgarh: ITBP constable booked for molesting woman passenger in train

Age Limit

Constable (Tailor, Gardener & Cobbler): 18 to 23 years

Constable (Safai Karamchari, Washerman and Barber): 18 to 25 years.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Examination, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical Examination.

Application Fees

The candidates belonging to the general category should pay an application fee of Rs 100/-. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Females, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 17:33 [IST]