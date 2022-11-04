YouTube
    ITBP recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, registration begins on Nov 23

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: ITBP recruitment 2022: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for constable and tradesman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site.

    The registration process will begin on November 23 and will end on December 22, 2022.

    This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 287 posts for Constable Tradesman (Male) and 41 for Constable Tradesman (Female).

    Vacancy Details

    • Constable (Tailor): 18 posts
    • Constable (Gardener): 16 posts
    • Constable (Cobbler): 31 posts
    • Constable (Safai Karamchari): 78 posts
    • Constable (Washerman): 89 posts
    • Constable (Barber): 55 posts

    Eligibility Criteria
    Candidates must have Class 10 certificate from a recognised Board for all the disciplines.

    Age Limit

    • Constable (Tailor, Gardener & Cobbler): 18 to 23 years
    • Constable (Safai Karamchari, Washerman and Barber): 18 to 25 years.

    Selection process
    The selection process will consist of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Examination, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical Examination.

    Application Fees

    The candidates belonging to the general category should pay an application fee of Rs 100/-. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Females, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

    itbp recruitment

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
    X