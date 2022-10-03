Anish Dayal Singh takes charge as DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 03: Senior IPS officer Anish Dayal Singh on Monday took charge as the new director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police that guards the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China.

The 1988-batch officer of Manipur cadre was handed over the ceremonial baton by his batchmate S L Thaosen who has been holding the additional charge of the about the 90,000-personnel-strong mountain-warfare trained force since August after Sanjay Arora was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner.

Before taking charge at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force headquarter at Lodhi Road, Singh was accorded a guard of honour following which senior officers gave him a presentation on the operations and deployment of the force.

Singh, who belongs to the Manipur cadre, is the 32nd DG of the ITBP and has been serving as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau where he handled several sensitive assignments.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister had on October 1 issued the order for the appointment of Singh who has service till December 2024. Thaosen, through the same order, was appointed as the new CRPF DG. The Madhya Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been serving as the SSB DG with the additional charge of ITBP.

An order issued by the Union home ministry on Monday also gave the additional charge of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to Singh "till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier".

The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.