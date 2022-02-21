For Quick Alerts
IED blast: 2 ITBP personnel injured in poll bound Manipur
India
New Delhi, Feb 21: Two ITBP personnel were injured in an IED explosion in poll bound Manipur on Sunday. The incident took place at around 8 pm at the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district, 45 kilometres away from the state capital Imphal.
In the incident, Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar were injured. The incident took place when the ITBP along with the state police personnel were conducting an area domination patrol.
The troops were part of the E Company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duty. Both the injured personnel are out of danger and have been admitted to hospital.
Polls in Mizoram will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.
Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:42 [IST]