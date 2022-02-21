YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IED blast: 2 ITBP personnel injured in poll bound Manipur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Two ITBP personnel were injured in an IED explosion in poll bound Manipur on Sunday. The incident took place at around 8 pm at the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district, 45 kilometres away from the state capital Imphal.

    IED blast: 2 ITBP personnel injured in poll bound Manipur
    Representational Image

    In the incident, Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar were injured. The incident took place when the ITBP along with the state police personnel were conducting an area domination patrol.

    The troops were part of the E Company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duty. Both the injured personnel are out of danger and have been admitted to hospital.

    Polls in Mizoram will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 manipur election 2022 itbp

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X