ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 registration begins: Vacancy, eligibility, pay scale and more

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 19: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications to fill up 108 vacancies of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP will be recruiting to fill a total of 108 vacancies for the post of Constable (Pioneer) post under Group C Non-Gazetted posts on temporary basis. Candidates can apply for the posts of Constable Plumber, Mason or Carpenter.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting date to apply online -19 Aug 2022 at 00:01 AM

Last date to apply online -17 Sep 2022 till 11:59 PM

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy 108

Constable (Carpenter) - 56

Constable (Mason) - 31

Constable (Plumber) - 21



ITBP recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

ITBP recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 10 (Matric) and should posses one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant trade (Mason, Carpenter or Plumber).

ITBP recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs100. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

ITPB Constable Recruitment 2022 - How to apply

Go to the official website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on 'New Registration' and register on the portal

Now, click on 'Apply for Constable Pioneer' and fill in the application form.

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee, if any

Submit and download a copy for future references.

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:01 [IST]