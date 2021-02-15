Toolkit case: Disha Ravi first to be arrested, more to come say Delhi Police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Delhi Police told a court that the arrest of Disha Ravi, one of the editors of toolkit used by Greta Thunberg was the first in the case. The police said that Disha have allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many others are involved in the matter.

The court has sent Disha to five days police custody. She was arrested on Saturday. The police are looking for two more suspects in the case. While raids are being carried out in Mumbai and other places, the police are hunting for Nikita and Shantanu, two other accused in the case.

Disha Ravi, who claims to be a climate activist arrested on charges of sharing a toolkit on the social media related to the farmers' protest was allegedly a key conspirator in the curation and distribution of the document.

The police alleged that she collaborated with pro-Khalsitani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation to to "spread disaffection against Indian state" and also shared the document with Thunberg.

"Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the doc. In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg", said the police in a statement.

Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a 'Toolkit Document' found on a social media platform that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26Jan violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India, the police also said.

Later, she asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims, the police also said.

Several pro-Khalistan outfits have thrown their hat in the ring amidst the farmer protests. The likes of Mo Dhaliwal have been blamed for creating a toolkit, which was used by Greta Thunberg to speak in favour of the farmer protests. India has however made it clear that it will not tolerate any outside interference and the farmer protests are completely India's internal matter.