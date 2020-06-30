Tamil Nadu custody deaths: Ground for murder case against cops, says court

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, June 30: The Madras High Court on Tuesday said there are grounds for filing a case against the police officials in connection with the custodial deaths of Father-son duo in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

On June 19, P Jeyaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31) were picked up for questioning by the Tamil Nadu Police in Tuticorin's Sathankulam for allegedly violating lockdown rules. As per the police, the duo was held for keeping their mobile accessories shop beyond permissible hours on June 19 and an FIR was filed against the two on the same day.

They were allegedly brutally thrashed by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. While Fenix fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on the morning of June 23.

India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

According to the government order, the state decided to accept the request of Director General of Police to transfer the custodial death cases registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for investigation by CBI by issuing a notification under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to facilitate a free and fair investigation.