    State funeral for Lata Mangeshkar: 2-day national mourning; Tricolour to fly at half mast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 6: A two-day national mourning will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, official sources said on Sunday. The national flag will fly at half mast, they said, adding that a state funeral will be accorded to her.

    Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: 2-day national mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

    Music legend Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in Mumbai Sunday evening with full state honours, an official said.

    Her body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Prabhu Kunj residence off Peddar Road in south Mumbai around 12.30 pm.

    It will then be brought to Shivaji Park, where the last rites will be held with full state honours around 6.30 pm, the official said.

    Mangeshkar (92) died at 8.12 am Sunday at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

    Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
    X