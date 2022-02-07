Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: From Lag ja gale to Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha, here are some of the evergreen songs

RS to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

RS, LS to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as mark of respect to singer Lata Mangeshkar

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 6: The members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday will pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday at the age of 92, in Parliament. Both the houses will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to the legendary singer, sources informed PTI.

Officials said a decision has been taken that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.

In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar's obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour, the sources said.

She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19. Both houses of Parliament are witnessing a debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today make a statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, at a place under PS Pilkhuwa in district Hapur, UP on February 3.

The statement os expected at about 11:30 am in Rajya Sabha and 4:30 pm in Lok Sabha. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 9:01 [IST]