YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RS to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the members pay tributes to her in the House, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

    Lata Mangeshkar
    Lata Mangeshkar

    Officials said a decision has been taken that the House will be adjourned for an hour after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when it meets for the day at 10 am on Monday.

    The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19.

    More PARLIAMENT News  

    Read more about:

    parliament budget lata mangeshkar

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X