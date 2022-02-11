Lata Mangeshkar memorial: Here is what the family said

Mumbai, Feb 11: Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar said that his family has nothing to do with the demand for a memorial for his legendary sister at the Shivaji Park.

In an appeal in Marathi, he said, "please stop politicising the issue of Lata didi's memorial at Shivaji Park. The demand has not come from the family as we do not wish for it."

The BJP's Ram Kadam had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray demanding a memorial at the Shivaji Park where she was cremated on Sunday. The demand was also backed by Maharashtra Congress chief, Nana Patole.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena however objected to the demand. Its leader Sandeep Deshpande said that petty politics should be avoided over the issue. The residents of Dadar have fought for long to protect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park from encroachments. I would request everyone not to sacrifice the Shivaji Park for the sake of petty politics, he also said.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up an international level music academy at Kalina in Mumbai as a tribute to the legendary singer. The academy will be built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The family said that the academy was the best tribute to Lata didi.

