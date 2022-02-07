Fact check: Did Gauri Khan accompany SRK to Latha Mangeshkar’s funeral?

Fact check: Who made this awesome U-turn on a very narrow cliff

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: The internet was all praises for Sharukh Khan who paid his tributes to the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.

Images of him standing with a lady have gone viral on the social media with the claim that Khan is standing alongside his wife Gauri Khan.

One user wrote this is India,. SRK and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

This is India 🇮🇳

Srk and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

🙏🏽🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZVXcKM41Xc — Kamlesh Mina (@KamleshMeena_) February 7, 2022

However many of SRK's fans took to Twitter and corrected the user and said that this is not Gauri Khan, but his manager Pooja Dadlani.

She has been working with SRK for several years now and was recently spotted on a lunch date with Gauri Khan. It may be recalled that she was also in the news during the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Fact Check Claim Gauri Khan pays respects to Lata didi along with SRK Conclusion It was Pooja Dadlani who accompanied SRK to the funeral Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in