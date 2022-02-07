YouTube
    Fact check: Did Gauri Khan accompany SRK to Latha Mangeshkar's funeral?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The internet was all praises for Sharukh Khan who paid his tributes to the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.

    Images of him standing with a lady have gone viral on the social media with the claim that Khan is standing alongside his wife Gauri Khan.

    Fact check: Did Gauri Khan accompany SRL to Latha Mangeshkar's funeral?

    One user wrote this is India,. SRK and his wife Gauri paying respects at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

    However many of SRK's fans took to Twitter and corrected the user and said that this is not Gauri Khan, but his manager Pooja Dadlani.

    She has been working with SRK for several years now and was recently spotted on a lunch date with Gauri Khan. It may be recalled that she was also in the news during the Aryan Khan drugs case.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Gauri Khan pays respects to Lata didi along with SRK

    Conclusion

    It was Pooja Dadlani who accompanied SRK to the funeral

    Rating

    False
