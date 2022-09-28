Chowk in Ayodhya named after Lata Mangeshkar; PM Modi remembers her at the event

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 28: Lata Mangeshkar was the nation's voice and even though she is no more, her songs and her voice make her immortal. Today, on her 93rd birth anniversary, a chowk in Ayodhya has been named after her where a huge veena too has been placed, and Prime Minister, remembering the legendary singer, said that it was indeed a fitting tribute to 'Lata didi'.

PM Modi remembered her fondly and praised her rich contribution to the field of music.

Here are the ten things the Prime Minister said while speaking on the occasion.

UP CM Yogi inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the blessings we got from her life should continue to leave a mark on the coming generations through her melodious songs", PM Modi said.

He underlined that the huge Veena of Maa Saraswati installed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya will become a symbol of musical practice.

Looking back at several emotional and affectionate memories related to the birthday of the legendary singer, the Prime Minister said that the familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized him every time he spoke to her. He recalled, "Didi often used to tell me: 'Man is not known by age but by deeds, and the more he does for the country, the bigger he is!" He continued, "I believe that the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk of Ayodhya and all such memories associated with her will enable us to feel a sense of duty towards the nation."

Modi drinking chai with Lata 'didi'.



In 2013, Modi was invited to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital in Pune dedicated to the late Deenanath Mangeshkar.



It was in 2013 when on meeting Modi, the Queen of Melody said - 'I pray to God that we see Narendra Bhai as PM'. pic.twitter.com/MoAOeibERc — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 28, 2022

Remembering the time when the Prime Minister received a call from Lata Didi after Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was carried out, the Prime Minister said that Lata Didi expressed great happiness as the development was finally underway.

The Prime Minister recalled a hymn sung by Lata Didi 'Mann ki Ayodhya tab tak sooni, jab tak Ram na aaye' and remarked on the imminent arrival of Lord Shri Ram to the grand temple of Ayodhya.

He said that the name of Lata Mangeshkar, who instituted Ram among crores of people, is now permanently associated with the holy city of Ayodhya. Quoting Ram Charit Manas, the Prime Minister recited "Ram te adhik, Ram kar dasa", which means that the devotees of Lord Ram arrive before the Lord's arrival. Therefore, the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk built in her memory has come up before the completion of the grand temple.

"Be it the Manas Mantra 'Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Mann, Haran Bhava Bhaya Darunam', or be it hymns like 'Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo' of Meerabai; be it Bapu's favourite 'Vaishnav Jan', or be it sweet melodies like 'Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare Ram' that has occupied a place in the minds of the people, the Prime Minister said.

According to PM, many countrymen have experienced Lord Rama through the songs of Lata Ji. "We have experienced the supernatural melody of Lord Ram through the divine voice of Lata Didi", the PM added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the vast form of Mother India starts appearing in front of our eyes as we listen to the call of 'Vande Mataram' in Lata Didi's voice. He pointed out, "Just as Lata Didi was always very conscious about the civic duties, similarly this chowk will also inspire the people living in Ayodhya and the people who come to Ayodhya for their devotion to duty."

PM Modi continued "this chowk, this veena will further resonate the development of Ayodhya and the inspiration of Ayodhya." PM Modi underlined that this chowk named after Lata Didi will act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art. It will remind everyone to take the art and culture of India to every nook and corner of the world while moving towards modernity and staying connected to its roots. "It is our duty to take the art and culture of India to every nook and corner of the world", PM Modi added.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 17:16 [IST]