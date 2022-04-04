After Oscars, Grammys fails to mention Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri: Netizens fume

No record of Lata Mangeshkar’s brother being sacked from AIR: Raut

New Delhi, Apr 04: Netizens have been left largely upset as neither the Oscars nor the Grammys paid tribute to Indian greats, Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri.

In the Memoriam section, the Grammys paid tributes to late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker. But there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri.

"How did you miss the iconic and legendary singer #LataMangeshkar, @mangeshkarlata, in the In Memoriam segment this evening?"

#GRAMMYs #LataMangeshkar Grammys just remembered #all musicians who died last year. Missing #LataMangeshkar they missed big — Split into two (@delchicago1) April 4, 2022

Seriously?? @RecordingAcad couldn’t even honor the living legend #LataMangeshkar at the #GRAMMYs on @CBS what a shame !! — Vik Da Mon (@vikdmon) April 4, 2022

Wow Grammys didn't even to bother mentioning #LataMangeshkar . Do you even know her level and contribution to song and music?#GRAMMYs — bigmonu (@bigmonu) April 4, 2022

Neither the #Oscars and nor the #Grammys had an image of #LataMangeshkar in their ‘In Memoriam’ section! Sad! — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) April 4, 2022

Telling me one of the world’s BIGGEST music icon #LataMangeshkar died this year and couldn’t get mention in the Grammy “in memoriam”? Truly a rubbish show indeed. — Jassodra from Trinidad (@JLorna1813) April 4, 2022

Fans were baffled with the omission of the two names as the Academy had earlier featured, Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in its In Memoriam section.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 while Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15.

Monday, April 4, 2022, 14:40 [IST]