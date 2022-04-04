YouTube
    After Oscars, Grammys fails to mention Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri: Netizens fume

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Netizens have been left largely upset as neither the Oscars nor the Grammys paid tribute to Indian greats, Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri.

    In the Memoriam section, the Grammys paid tributes to late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

    Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker. But there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri.

    "How did you miss the iconic and legendary singer #LataMangeshkar, @mangeshkarlata, in the In Memoriam segment this evening?"

    Check out more tweets below:

    Fans were baffled with the omission of the two names as the Academy had earlier featured, Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in its In Memoriam section.

    Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 while Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15.

    lata mangeshkar oscar oscar awards

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 14:40 [IST]
