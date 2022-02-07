Lata Mangeshkar's death: These states declare public holiday today to mourn Nightingale's demise

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) informed about the one-day mourning and the public holiday.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning. The Bharat Ratna awardee was born in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on September 28, 1929.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed on February 6 and February 7, a communication issued by the state government said. During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout Madhya Pradesh and there will be no official entertainment events during this period, it said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

An order said the government was conveying deep sorrow over the demise. "In honour of the departed soul, there will be Statewide mourning on February 6 and 7. During this period, there will not be any official, public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast," the order read.

West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee notified that the state government will observe half-day holiday tomorrow (Feb 7) in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar. Banerjee further announced that songs of Lata Mangeshkar will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the melody queen. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a statement said the melodious songs sung by Mangeshkar will always remain alive in the hearts of people. "Her voice is her identity, which can never be lost. She has sung songs in more than 30 languages. In her death, India has lost a gem today," he said. As a mark of respect to the legendary singer, there will be two-day state mourning on February 6 and 7 in the state, another government statement said.

Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that the 'Nightingale of India' will live through her songs. As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sikkim government announced that state-wide mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two days of state mourning will be observed from February 6 to 7, a government notification said.