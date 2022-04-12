PM Modi to be honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for selfless service to nation

US, India will continue consultations to cope with destabilising effects of Russian war in Ukraine: Biden in meeting with Modi

New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony which is scheduled to be held on April 24.

In a statement, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust said, "This award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society." PM Modi will receive the award for selfless service to the nation and society.

The award was instituted in the memory and honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year. The event will take place at Mumbai's Shanmukhanand Hall.

"He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension in our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a 'chowk' in Ayodhya will be named after after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar. April 24 marks the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend's father.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 18:41 [IST]