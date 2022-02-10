YouTube
    Lata Mangeshkar ashes immersed in Nashik's Ramkund

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 10: Family members of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar immersed her ashes in Nashik's Ramkund.

    On Monday, nephew Adinath had collected the singing legend's ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours.

    We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata's brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.

    Lata Mangeshkar (92) who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at Shivaji Park Sunday evening.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
    X