UP CM Yogi inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

Lucknow

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Sep 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated an intersection in Ayodhya that has been named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, said the Chowk will be a fitting tribute to her.

He tweeted, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall... the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons." Born in 1929, Mangeshkar ruled the playback singing for decades. She died in February this year.

The intersection will be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers. It is the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, officials had earlier said.

The giant sculpture of the instrument has been made by Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it, the officials said.

Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

Union minister G Kishan Reddy joined the inauguration ceremony of the intersection in Ayodhya where a 40-feet-long and 12-metre-high veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes has been installed.

"As a tribute & in honour of the legendary singer Late Smt Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the famous Naya Ghat crossing of Ayodhya will be named as 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk'. Will join Hon Uttar Pradesh CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji tomorrow, 28th September, 2022 at the inauguration ceremony," Reddy tweeted.