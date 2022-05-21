SSLC result 2022: Father-son duo from Ballari aces exams together

Were the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 out before it went up on the official site

Bengaluru, May 21: In a rare achievement, a father and son have written and cleared the SSLC exams at the same time. This incident has been reported in Kampli taluk of Ballari district.

41-year-old Shanmugappa Gowdru and his son Bharath Gowdru have passed the SSLC exams. The former is a farmer a member of the School Development Management Committee (SDMC) of Devalapura village, a report on Indian Express claims.

He always dreamt of completing his SSLC exams. People in the school and his family members pushed him to write and clear the exams. In fact, teachers provided him with the materials which helped him to crack the exams.

The report on the daily claims that he secured 307 marks out of 625 while his son scored 500 out of 625 marks. "My son and daughter are my inspiration to take up examinations at this age. I was also inspired by the school children who used to study hard for their examinations. The teachers in the school helped me choose the right books for studying. I also got some help from my son while studying. After I went on reading for the examinations I realised the value of education and what I was missing. The school headmaster S P Somashekhara instructed me from time to time to prepare for my exams," Indian Express quoted him as saying.

However, Shanmugappa did not clear the exams in one shot. He had earlier written the exam along with his daughter. He has scored passing marks in only Kannada and Hindi subjects. In the following supplementary exam, he cleared the English paper. This year, he cleared the remaining subjects with his son.

This achievement has inspired his villagers to take up studies, the report says.

