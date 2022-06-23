For Quick Alerts
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022 released: Details here
Bengaluru, Jun 23: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The exams would begin from June 27 and will go on until July 4 2022. Those students who have applied for the supplementary exams are advised to collect their admit cards through their respective schools. The schools can download these admit cards from the website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022:
- Core subject (Science, Politics): June 27
- First language: June 28
- Second language: June 29
- Core subject (Social Sciences): June 30
- Third language, NSQF: July 1
- Core subject (Economics): July 2
- Core subject (Mathematics, Social Studies): July 4
Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:03 [IST]