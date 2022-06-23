Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022 released: Details here

Were the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 out before it went up on the official site

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jun 23: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams would begin from June 27 and will go on until July 4 2022. Those students who have applied for the supplementary exams are advised to collect their admit cards through their respective schools. The schools can download these admit cards from the website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022:

Core subject (Science, Politics): June 27

First language: June 28

Second language: June 29

Core subject (Social Sciences): June 30

Third language, NSQF: July 1

Core subject (Economics): July 2

Core subject (Mathematics, Social Studies): July 4

