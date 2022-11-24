YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala govt announces SSLC, Plus Two exam dates | Check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24: Dates of the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23 were announced by the Kerala government on Thursday.

    The SSLC examination will be held between March 9 and March 29. The Model examination will be held between February 27 and conclude on March 3.

    Kerala govt announces SSLC, Plus Two exam dates | Check

    The evaluation will start on April 3, 2023, and the result will be announced on May 10. This was confirmed by Kerala public education department.

    SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts, check last date hereSAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts, check last date here

    Also, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023.

    The education department said that the model examinations will be conducted between February 27 and March 3. The higher secondary practical examination will commence on February 1, and the vocational higher Secondary practical examination will start on January 25.

    The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said.

    Comments

    More thiruvananthapuram News  

    Read more about:

    sslc kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X