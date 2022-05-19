Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 site crashed: Here's alternative way to check results

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 to be declared shortly: Check online at this time

Bengaluru, May 13: Karnataka board Class 10th result has been announced by the KSEEB. The official website to check the result- karresults.nic.in has been crashed due to a heavy load on the website.

Candidates can check and download their result online on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. However, the site has been crashed. Students can check their results through mobile until the site restores

Karnataka SSLC results has been declared at 12:30 pm and the link to check mark sheets is available on karresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 8,53,436 students appeared for the SSLC final exam, of whom 7,30,881 or 85.63% students have passed.

As always, the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys.

While 90.29 per cent of girls have cleared the exams, 81.30 per cent of boys have passed the SSLC exams in 2022.

Here's how to check your Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 via mobile

The Education department will automatically send the result via SMS to all the students on their registered numbers

For those who don't have access to their registered number, to get the Karnataka 10th SSLC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type 'KAR10' and send it to 56263.