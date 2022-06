Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022: List of websites to check

Kochi, Jun 15: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the class 10 or SSLC results on Wednesday. State Education Minister P Siva Kutty said that the pass percentage for 2022 stands at 99.26 per cent.

The minister said that 3,059 schools recorded 100% results in 2022 and Kannur registered the highest pass percentage this year. Whereas the students from Mallapuram got the best grades with 3204 students getting A+ grades.

The board had conducted the examination between March 31 and April 29, this year. This year, 4.27 lakh students wrote the SSLC exams in April out of which 4,26,999 students appeared through school while 408 students appeared through private registration. It was conducted in 2,961 centres including Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.

As per the data provided by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, 2.31 lakh out of 4.27 students were English medium students. While 2,151 students opted Tamil as their medium of language, 1 457 students took the exam in Kannada language. It has to be noted that close to two lakh students wrote the exams in Malayalam language. The data also shows that 2,18,902 boys and 2,08,097 girls took the SSLC exams in Kerala in 2022.

To secure passing marks, students should score 30 per cent in each subject and at least D+ to clear the SSLC exams. Last year, the passing percentage stood at 99.47 per cent.

In 2021, the passing percentage of SSLC in Kerala stood at 99.47 per cent while registering 98.42 percentage in the Covid-19 hit 2022. Whereas in 2019, 98.11 percentage of students cleared the exam.

How to Check SSLC Kerala Results?

List of Websites to Check SSLC Results

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

How to Check Your SSLC Results Online

Log on to: keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link - Kerala SSLC Result 2022.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click on the submit button to display your results.

Take a printout for your future reference.