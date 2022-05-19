Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Pass percentage recorded at 85.63 per cent, 7,30,881 students clear the exam

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 to be declared shortly: Check online at this time

Bengaluru, May 13: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) on Thursday.

This year, a total of 8,53,436 students had registered for the exams out of which 7,30,881 (85.63 per cent) students have passed. As always, the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys.

While 90.29 per cent of girls have cleared the exams, 81.30 per cent of boys have passed the SSLC exams in 2022. Interestingly, 145 students have scored 625 marks out of 625.

Those who have failed the exams can write the supplementary exams which is scheduled to be held on June 27.

The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place. It was held across 3,440 centres in the state.