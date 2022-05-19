SSLC results 2022: How to get results on your mobile through SMS?

Were the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 out before it went up on the official site

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 13: Were the results of SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) out elsewhere before it was out on the official websites? There is a report of the results is available online before it was formally announced on the https://karresults.nic.inand https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

It was out on Thursday morning in an app called - Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022, as per a report published on Oneindia Kannada, which verified and found out that the results were available even before it was released on the official websites.

However, it has to be seen whether the results are shown in the app and official websites will be the same or different.

The official websites were crashed as lakhs of students tried to check their results.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) at 12.30 pm.

This year, a total of 8,53,436 students had registered for the exams out of which 7,30,881 (85.63 per cent) students have passed. As always, the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys.

While 90.29 per cent of girls have cleared the exams, 81.30 per cent of boys have passed the SSLC exams in 2022. Interestingly, 145 students have scored 625 marks out of 625.

Those who have failed the exams can write the supplementary exams which is scheduled to be held on June 27.

The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place. It was held across 3,440 centres in the state.

How to Check Results on Official Website?

Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

On homepage, go to result section

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).

Fill in your registration number and other details

Your result will be displayed

Take a print for future reference.

Here's how to check your Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 via mobile

The Education department will automatically send the result via SMS to all the students on their registered numbers For those who don't have access to their registered number, to get the Karnataka 10th SSLC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type 'KAR10' and send it to 56263.