Kerala SSLC results 2022 to be declared tomorrow; how to check

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 14: The countdown for the announcement of the SSLC examination results in Kerala have started as it will be out in less than 24 hours.

General Education Minister V Sivakutty had recently said that the results will be declared on June 15. He has also confirmed that plus two or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) exam result will be announced on June 20.

This year, 4.27 lakh students wrote the SSLC exams in April out of which 4,26,999 students appeared through school while 408 students appeared through private registration. It was conducted in 2,961 centres including Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.

As per the data provided by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, 2.31 lakh out of 4.27 students were English medium students. While 2,151 students opted Tamil as their medium of language, 1 457 students took the exam in Kannada language.

It has to be noted that close to two lakh students wrote the exams in Malayalam language. The data also shows that 2,18,902 boys and 2,08,097 girls took the SSLC exams in Kerala in 2022.

How to Check SSLC Kerala Results?

Log on to: keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link - Kerala SSLC Result 2022.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click on the submit button to display your results.

Take a printout for your future reference.