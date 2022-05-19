Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Daily wager’s son secures first rank

SSLC results 2022: How to get results on your mobile through SMS?

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 19: A son of a daily wager has made his mother and villagers proud by securing the first rank in the SSLC exams 2022. Amit Madar from Vijayapura district has scored 625 out of 625.

Difficulties Did Not Stop Him From Losing Focus

Amit Madar from Jumanala village in Vijayapura district has been declared the topper in the recently-held SSLC exams. Having lost his father months after his birth, he was brought up by her mother named Mahadevi. There was a struggle for two square meals as his mother, who is a daily wager, earned Rs 200 a day.

Yet the poverty and difficulties did not distract him from focusing on his studies. His mother Mahadevi, who has three children, always encouraged his kids to study well as education can only make their lives better. Her elder daughter is in the final year of her graduation and other son is in the first year of his graduation.

Proud Moment for Family

"He has made us proud. He always had big dreams and always focused on his studies. He used to spend 8-10 hours a day for studies. His hard work has paid off," his sister told Oneindia Kannada.

His high school teacher PA Rudre Gowda said that Amit Madar dedicated himself to studies even during the holidays and lockdown period. "He used to video call teachers to teach him when schools were shut due to Covid-19 lockdown. He created a WhatsApp group and asked other students to join it to ensure that learning process do not stop," he recalls.

Karnataka SSLC Toppers 2022

Amit Madar from Vijaypura

Bhumika BR from Tumkur

Preeven Nirangi from Haveri

Sahana Mahanteshi Rayar from Belgavi

Ashwiriya Laxman Kanase from Vijayapura

Akruthis SS from Chikkamagaluru

Arjun E Naik from Hassan

Chirag Mahesh Naik from Sirsi

Eaktha M G from Mysore

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) at 12.30 pm.

This year, a total of 8,53,436 students had registered for the exams out of which 7,30,881 (85.63 per cent) students have passed. As always, the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys.

While 90.29 per cent of girls have cleared the exams, 81.30 per cent of boys have passed the SSLC exams in 2022. Interestingly, 145 students have scored 625 marks out of 625.

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 16:18 [IST]