Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 to be declared shortly: Check online at this time

Bengaluru, May 19: The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared at 12.30 pm today, May 19. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be announced by B C Nagesh, the education minister of Karnataka. Students must note that while the results will be announced at 12.30 pm, the same can however be checked online only at 1 pm.

To check their results, students would need their SSLC examination registration number. Students can check their results online once the results are declared. The results can be checked both on the computers as well as mobile phones.

This year more than 8.5 lakh students had registered for the exams that were held between March 28 and April 11 2022.

The Board will not be announcing the names of the toppers as is customary. The board would release district wise results today and this who qualify can take admission in Class 11. The admission process would begin soon after the results are declared. The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be available on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 8:36 [IST]