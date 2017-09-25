Rape accused Falahari Maharaj undergoes virility test

Falahari maharaj undergoes virility test, samples sent for examination | Oneindia News

Jaipur, September 25: Self-styled godman Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj has undergone a virility test after being arrested on charges of raping a law student.

The samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory for confirmatory tests, SHO of Aravali Vihar police station Shishram Meena said.

The self-styled godman was arrested on Saturday by the Alwar Police after a 21-year-old women from Chhattisgarh, whose parents were his followers, filed a rape complaint earlier this month.

The complainant, a 21-year-old law student from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, said she had recently got an internship position and had gone to donate her first stipend - Rs 3,000 - to Falahari's ashram on August 7, when the incident occurred.

Police have seized laptops, CDs, other gadgets and CCTV footage from Falahari Maharaj's room and sent it for forensic examination, Meena said. His judicial remand will end on October 6, he said.

PTI