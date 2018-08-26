  • search

Rakhi cart leads to communal tension

    Shahjahanpur, Aug 26: A day before Rakshabandhan, tension prevailed between two communities outside a Gurudwara here, police said.

    According to police, a 14-year-old girl Priyanka was putting up a cart to sell 'raakhis' outside a Gurudwara in Banda area of the district, which was objected by the watchman and it resulted in a dispute.

    A woman selects 'Rakhi' at a market on the eve of Raksha Bandhan festival in Agra.PTI Photo(Representational Image)

    The watchman of the Gurudwara also hit the girl with a stick on her leg, police said.

    As the news spread, Hindus and Sikhs reached the area and there was stone pelting by both the sides, they said.

    "One police vehicle and two other vehicles have been damaged due to stone pelting. Three persons have been detained in this connection," Sub-divisional Magistrate Satyapriye Singh said.

    A large police force has been deployed in the area.

    Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur S Chinnappa said, "Currently, the situation is under control, and heavy police deployment has been made in the area. Senior officials of the police and district administration are present at the spot.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
