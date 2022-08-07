PM Modi's 'sister' from Pakistan sends rakhi; wishes him for 2024 polls

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 06: Days ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a sacred thread (Rakhi) from Pakistan.

Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like last year, has sent him Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election.

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is ready to meet PM Modi this time. "I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," ANI quoted her as saying.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election. "I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said. In the 2024 election, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. "He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.

Rakha Bandhan is an Indian festival that marks the sanctity and purity of the bonds of brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this auspicious festival is celebrated on a full moon in Shravana month. During the festive celebrations of Raksha Bandhan, sisters purchase Rakhi for brother and tie the holy thread of Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their safety, happiness, prosperity, and good health from the Almighty.