Raksha Bandhan 2018: Ram Nath Kovind, Modi extend greetings to nation

    New Delhi, Aug 26: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

    Ram Nath Kovind, Modi greet nation

    "Greetings to all fellow citizens on Raksha Bandhan. May the spirit of this festival strengthen fraternal feelings and inspire us to live in a society defined by universal respect for the security and dignity of women, especially of girl children," he tweeted.

    Modi also joined in to greet nation on the occasion. "Greetings on Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted.

    The President had also extended his good wishes on the eve of the festival of Raksha Bandhan which he described as "a unique relationship of mutual trust between brothers and sisters".

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 9:06 [IST]
