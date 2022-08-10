Raksha Bandhan 2022: When to celebrate Rakhi? Know Shubh Muhurat, rituals, celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 10: The brother-sister bond is indeed special. Raksha Bandhan celebrates this special bond you share with your sibling. The ritual is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan, on which sisters tie the sacred Rakhi string on their brothers' right wrists, and pray for their long lives. In turn, the brother vows to protect his sister from any trouble that comes her way and gifts her a loving present.

Raksha Bandhan: Date and time

According to the Hindu calendar, this year the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August 2022. This year, Rakhi can be celebrated on 12th August whole day as Purnima Tithi will be Udaya Tithi.

Rakhi is best tied during Aparanha time. In case it is missed, Pradosh time could be the best alternative. Rakhi is celebrated on full moon day in the month of Shravan.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 : Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins - Thursday, 11th August, 2022 - 10:38 am

Purnima Tithi Ends - Friday, 12th August, 2022 - 07:05 am

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Time - Thursday, 11th August, 2022 - 10:38 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends - Thursday, 11th August, 2022 - 08:51 pm

Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time - Thursday, 11th August, 2022 - 08:51 pm to 09:12 pm

Auspicious Time to tie Rakhi on 12th August

Abhijeet Muhurat - Friday, 12th August, 11:59 am to 12:52 pm

Shubh Choghadiya - Friday, 12th August, 12:25 pm to 02:05 pm

Rakshabandhan 2022: Rituals

On this auspicious day, ladies tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists, apply tilak on their foreheads, and offer them sweets, dry fruits, and gifts. Lastly, they light Diya to the deity, with a heartfelt prayer to God. The sister ties the Rakhi with a fervent prayer in her heart.

The elders of the family bless them, after the ritual. The Rakhi remains on the brother's wrist for several days as a reminder of their brotherly love.

What does Rakhi celebrate?

The thread of love, 'rakhi,' palpitates with sublime sentiments attached to sisterly love and is rightly termed as 'rakhi' standing for 'raksha'. The festival of 'Raksha Bandhan' signifies that the strong must protect the weak.

The trend of exchanging gifts on Rakhi

The trend of exchanging rakhis gifts during Raksha Bandhan is as old as rakhi itself.Sisters try and select the best rakhis for their brothers and o ften opt for designer rakhis. Brothers also purchase bags, wallets, cosmetics, artificial jewelry, teddies, chocolates, cakes, and flowers for their sweet and beloved sisters.

