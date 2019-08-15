Rakshabandhan fervour at 7 RCR; Women, children, PM's Pak-origin sister tie Rakhi

Children tie 'rakhi' on the wrist of PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated Rakshabandhan with several children, specially abled women, Muslims women and other tying Rakhi on his wrist. PM Modi seemed relaxed and eagerly watched young girls tying Rakhi on his wrists.

Rakshabandhan fervour at 7 RCR

He was also seen talking to the children and blessed them. Women from religious and spiritual oraganisations like Brahma Kumaris also tied Rakhis to PM Modi. Acccording to some reports, Muslim women also thanked PM Modi for criminalising Triple Talaq.

A 'divyang' ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of Prime Minister Modi

Like every year, PM Modi's 'rakhi sister', Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistan-origin woman, also tied a rakhi on his wrist. Shaikh, the Pakistan origin woman married to an Indian, has been tying rakhi to Prime Minister Modi every year for more than two decades now. Shaikh, reports say, met PM Modi when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, a painter. She came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in Ahmedabad in Gujarat since then.

Modi's 'Rakhi' sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh lauded PM Modi for bringing a law criminalising Triple Talaq.

"I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made," Qamar Mohsin Shaikh told news agency ANI after meeting the Prime Minister.

"There is no provision of instant triple talaq in the Quran and Islam. No other than him could have taken this step (formation of law). He has done a very good job in interests of Muslim women," Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after her marriage, added.

Shaikh had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Image courtesy-ANI/Twitter)

Watch children tie Rakhi to PM

Earlier today, Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of red-fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. Expressing concern over the environment, Modi said mother earth was being destroyed due to excessive use of chemical fertilsers and pesticides.