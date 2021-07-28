Raksha Bandhan 2019 date, significance, Muhurat and why it is tied on right hand

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Women, girls to travel free of cost in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan roadways

Jaipur, July 28: Women and girls will be able to travel free of cost in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan roadways on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22, an official statement said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal.

According to the official statement, women and girls travelling within the borders of Rajasthan in all ordinary and express buses of roadways (except buses with AC, Volvo and All India Permit) can avail this free-travel facility on the day.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakshabandhan is also known as Rakhi Purnima celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

This auspicious festival is dedicated to the pious bond between a brother and a sister. Sisters tie a thread around the right wrist of their brothers, praying for their long life, while brothers take a vow to protect their sisters.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 8:36 [IST]