Raksha Bandhan 2021: Women, girls to travel free of cost in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan roadways

Raksha Bandhan 2022: PM Modi extends greetings on Rakhi festival

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The festival that honours the deep bond of love between siblings, is being celebrated all over the country today, August 11.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted.

आप सभी को रक्षाबंधन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Earlier, PM Modi had received a sacred thread (Rakhi) from Pakistan.

Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like last year, has sent him Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election. "I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said. In the 2024 election, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. "He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.

Rakha Bandhan is an Indian festival that marks the sanctity and purity of the bonds of brothers and sisters.

Know all about Narendra Modi

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this auspicious festival is celebrated on a full moon in Shravana month. During the festive celebrations of Raksha Bandhan, sisters purchase Rakhi for brother and tie the holy thread of Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their safety, happiness, prosperity, and good health from the Almighty.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 9:18 [IST]