Qutab Minar is 'Vishnu Stambh' build on a temple of Vishnu at the site: VHP leader

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sunday claimed that the Qutab Minar was a 'Vishnu Stambh' before some of its portions was reconstructed by a Muslim ruler and renamed as Quwwat-ul-Islam.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal claimed that the 73-metre-high structure was built on a temple of lord Vishnu constructed during the times of a Hindu ruler. "When the Muslim ruler came, some of its portions were reconstructed with the materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples, and renamed as Quwwat-ul-Islam (Might of Islam)," Bansal claimed, speaking to PTI.

He claimed that Muslim rulers made multiple efforts to rebuild some of the top floors that they had "damaged", but they could not restore it.

"One can see a clear difference in the structure of the first three floors of the tower and the remaining floors towards the top. These floors were superimposed by them as they (Muslim rulers) just wanted to showcase the dominance of Islam," he claimed.

"It was actually a Vishnu Stambh built on a Vishnu temple. They (Muslim rulers) did not build it. Our (Hindu) rulers built it," he claimed.