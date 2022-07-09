VHP Haryana releases helpline number for Hindu community

India

New Delhi, July 09: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a helpline number to provide assistance to the Hindu community to fight against the anti-national forces.

The helpline number was released at a meeting held in Gurgaon on Friday for all districts of Haryana. Members of the Bajrang Dal too attended the meeting.

In the light of the recent incidents such as the murders in Udaipur and Amaravati and the rising religious fundamentalism of jihadist forces it was necessary to release a helpline for the members of the Hindu community, the VHP said.

Anuraj Kulshreshtha, the VHP's media coordinator said that attack on business establishments, religious extremism and targeted killing of Hindus will no longer be tolerated. If anyone feels threatened regarding land Jihad, love Jihad, hate speech, threats or disrespect to Hindu Gods, they can call us on 972 8642 702.

Pawan Kumar the president of VHP, Haryana said that self defence is a right available to everyone. If anyone wants to keep licensed arms for self defence what is the harm in that. Through this helpline we will help Hindus procure arms licences and if anyone receives a threat we will speak with the administration and ask them to provide them licence to buy a weapon. It will all be done in the confines of law, Kumar also said.

We have decided that Hindu society will not keep quiet. If any Jihadi threatens or harasses our Hindu brothers, we are announcing a helpline for their assistance. We will provide assistance, whether it is legal, economical or medical. If someone posts an objectionable post on the social media, we will get a complaint lodged. We will not take law into our hands. The message must go out that the Hindu community is united and stands with every Hindu, Kumar also said.

Saturday, July 9, 2022, 14:17 [IST]