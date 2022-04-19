Delhi violence: Cops speak of VHP, Bajrang Dal link, then retract statement

No Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker 15 minutes after or before Azaan in Nashik

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: The Delhi Police on Monday said that there was a link of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on Saturday.

While an official shared the same with the media, it was however retracted later without making any reference to the two organisations. The police have registered a second case in connection with the violence and a third one in the area on that day for not taking permission to hold the procession.

The police initially said that a case under Section 188 IPC was registered for disobeying the orders of a public servant. The statement had mentioned he VHP and Bajrang Dal for carrying out the procession without permission. The police also said that one member of the VHP had been arrested.

However within a few hours the police revised the statement and omitted any reference to the organisations and the arrest. The fresh statement said that a case had been registered against the organisers for carrying out a procession without any permission. It also said that one accused person had joined the investigation.

The Delhi Police has arrested 21 people, including the person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit the sub-inspector, and the "main conspirators" behind the clashes.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 8:36 [IST]