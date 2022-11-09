VHP striving aggressively to ensure enactment of anti-conversion laws: Milind Parande

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: The general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parade said that the organisation has launched a massive membership enrolment campaign and is striving aggressively to ensure the enactment of anti-conversion laws.

Parande said that the VHP has succeeded in ensuring laws against religious conversions in states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Forced conversion of Sikh women raised with Pak says Dr. Jaishankar

He said that the anti-conversion law needs to be enacted in Tamil Nadu which is facing a big threat of illegal Christian conversion drives. It is our wish that a similar law be passed in Tamil Nadu, where there is high-risk of illegal Christian conversion activity, the VHP leader also said. Hence we will take it up, Parande told media persons.

The VHP will reach out to the Hindu society about these challenges. The VHP runs 5,700 service projects in health, women empowerment, education and skill development. The organisation hopes to start service projects in every district in the country within the next two years, he added.

As part of the nation-wide campaign, 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' the VHP will reach out to over 2,000 villages and cities in Tamil Nadu. The goal is to recruit 2 lakh new members as part of the nation's one crore membership drive. The 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' began on November 6. We will be visiting 1.5 lakh villages across the country and will connect with over a crore Hindus, he added.

Parande also emphasised that Hindu Temples should be cleared from government control. He alleged that in the property and funds of South India Temples were being used for non-Hindu purposes. This we got to witness in Srisailam and Tirupati, where those who did not believe in the Hindu ideology were given jobs and Temple lands. Parande said that conversion activities were taking place on Temple lands.

Teaneck's Anti-Hindu resolution can incite more hate against American Hindus, warns New Jersey lawmaker

On the Tamil Nadu government banning the RSS route marches in the state, he said that the M K Stalin led government should reconsider this stance as this depicts Muslim appeasement.

Giving an update on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Parande said that the construction will be completed by December 2023 and the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum in January 2024.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 14:22 [IST]