Viral Video: Pravin Togadia's aide caught making hate speech

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Apr 7: A close aide of prominent Hindutva activist Pravin Togadia's right-wing outfit Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) has allegedly made hate speech against minorities and the clip of his controversial comments has now gone viral.

At an event, Manoj Kumar, national president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, is heard saying derogatory comments against Muslims while Togadia is seen sitting on the stage. It reportedly occurred at AHP's 'Trishul Diksha' (Trident distribution) event held in the Ranip area , nearly two weeks ago.

A local AHP told news agency PTI that nearly 5,000 trishuls were distributed among youths, a local AHP leader said.

The video of the address by Kumar at the event has gone viral on social media. Kumar, while addressing the crowd, can also be heard saying that Togadia will perform stone laying ceremonies in "Kashi and Mathura" in this century itself.

After associating with the VHP for decades, Togadia cut ties with the right-wing organisation in 2018 and floated AHP. His frequent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government had not gone well with the Sangh Parivar.

Further, his nominee Raghav Reddy lost poll for the post of VHP president, forcing him to come out of the VHP. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 22:54 [IST]