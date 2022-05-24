Fact Check: No, PM Modi did not pay tribute at the tomb of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in this video

Fact Check: Is the new Australian PM, Albanese a staunch supporter of VHP

New Delhi, May 24: Anthony Albanese of the Labour Party was sworn in as Prime Minister of Australia, following which he headed to attend the Quad Summit.

Now two images of Albanese have gone viral with the claim that the new Australian Prime Minster is a support of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. In the image, he can be seen wearing a saffron shawl around with with 'Om' inscribed on it.

The first screenshot was a tweet by journalist Rana Ayub with the caption, 'Breathe Australia.' "Rana Ayyub celebrating regime change in Australia since previous Govt. islamophobic for her," read the text under the screenshot.

The other image was of Albanese wearing a saffron shawl around with with 'Om' inscribed on it.

A warm reception in Parramatta tonight with leaders from the Hindu faith and subcontinental communities. pic.twitter.com/6m79gzXhDz — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 6, 2022

OneIndia has learnt that the image was taken on May 7 when Albanese visited the Hindu Council in Australia. On that day itself he shared the viral image along with more photos from the same event on his Twitter profile.

"A warm reception in Parramatta tonight with leaders from the Hindu faith and subcontinental communities," he said in a tweet while sharing the image.

However Albanese is not the only one to attend the Hindu Council. Former Australian PM and other leaders of the Liberal Party of Australia too have visited the Hindu Council.

Former Australian PM, Scot Morison to visited the Hindu Council on May 14 and this was reported by the media as well. In fact both Morrison and Albanese were criticised by the international media for donning a VHP scarf doing their respective election campaigns. ABC news said on May 19, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese pictured wearing scarves bearing symbol used by Hindu ultra-nationalist group VHP India.

Hence this makes it clear that Albanese had only wearing the scarf during the election campaign. This was also done by his opponent Morison as well.

Fact Check Claim Australian PM Anthony Albanese supported VHP by wearing its saffron scarf Conclusion The photo was shot on May 7 during an election. Moreover his opponent Morrison too had visited the Hindu Council and donned the same scarf during his electron campaign Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 9:23 [IST]