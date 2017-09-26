Protest against violence on BHU students rages on VC stays in denial

The protest against violence on female students of Banaras Hindu University by the police have gained momentum and on September 25 students, professors of various universities, associations and political unions gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to raise their voice against the brutality.

The motto of the protest was to speak up against violence on women and the suppression of freedom of students to protest and demand their rights.

On Satrday night and Sunday afternoon, female students of the Banaras Hindu University were lathicharged as they were protesting against the security lapses in the campus followed by an alleged molestation of a student on September 21 in the campus. An FIR was lodged on September 22.

However, students alleged that the college authorities did not pay heed to their complaint and a fair investigation into the matter was not initiated.

Even after over three days of protest, the Vice Chancellor, Girish Chndra Tripathi holds the view that the students are to be blamed for incident such as molestation. He also trivialised the issue by calling is "a simple case of eve teasing," which was 'staged' before the Prime Minister's visit.

Students across the country took to the streets to raise their voice against the crisis in the varsity and pointed out how this act resembles a similr crisis in Jadavpur Unibersity where students were thrashed for demanding a probe int a molestation case.

BHU violence: Congress demands sacking of BHU VC GC Tripathi | Oneindia News

Speaking to Oneindia, Kavita Krishnan,Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) - present at the protest said, "The BHU VC is trying to look at this incident through a political lens, he is politicising the issue by calling it political conspiracy ahead of PM Modi's visit. Why is he responding like political leader? The government is scared of young people asking questions, particularly young women"

Kawalpreet Kaur of AISA said, "Whenever a woman asserts her freedom, sexuality, she is blamed. Why is the standard different for men and women? It's not only about BHU, it's largely about the way women are treated in our society,"

The comments of the VC have been termed as insensitive and triggered massive outrage about the regressive and patriarchal mindset of the university.

The situation remain tense in the hostel, while students have alleged that they have been asked to vacate the hostel, authorities stay in denial. Only time will say if the patriarchal mindset is the reason behind the outcry and the violence or is it only the security of the campus that should be questioned.

However, ex students of the varsity also claim that certain section of the protestors are trying to use this crisis to gain political advantage, here's what a page called 'Insight Facts -BHU' had to say

